LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.28 ($153.27).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €127.06 ($149.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €120.65. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

