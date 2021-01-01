NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.85.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $141.47 on Monday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,170 shares of company stock valued at $83,506,811. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $204,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 51.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

