Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) PT Set at €1.70 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TC1. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ETR TC1 opened at €3.21 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.87. Tele Columbus AG has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $408.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

