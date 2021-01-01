Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Down 6.5%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.