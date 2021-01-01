iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.99. 41,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.