PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Up 0.6%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $88.62. Approximately 53,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 101,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

