Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 45,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 136,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.