Bottos Market Cap Tops $731,245.25 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $731,245.25 and $106,505.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, Gate.io and CoinEgg. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.02027495 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, IDEX, Bibox, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

