Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $31.60 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $2.12 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $77.25 or 0.00264660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008624 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 425,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,012 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

