iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 23,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 78,593 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

