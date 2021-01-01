Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS) Shares Down 1.6%

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.65 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.98 ($0.22). 177,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 752,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.32. The stock has a market cap of £32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

