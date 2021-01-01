C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Trading 2.7% Higher

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. 7,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

The firm has a market cap of C$104.04 million and a P/E ratio of 56.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.55.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$28,938.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,400 shares in the company, valued at C$926,562. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $39,986 in the last quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

