Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR) Trading 15.1% Higher

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR) rose 15.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). Approximately 596,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 257,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.69.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

