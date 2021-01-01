DragonVein Price Tops $0.16 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 91.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One DragonVein token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $24.34 million and $1.06 billion worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 277.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.06 or 0.01194962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00237099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.