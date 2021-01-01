HARD Protocol Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $1.61 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00129672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00562653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00160425 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00081835 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

