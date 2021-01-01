Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Trading Up 0.1%

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 3,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.49.

About Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE)

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aly Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aly Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.