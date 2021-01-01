SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Trading Down 1.4%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.34 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 4,655,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,608,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.