Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) Trading Down 1.8%

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,709 ($22.33) and last traded at GBX 1,720 ($22.47). Approximately 69,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 408,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,752 ($22.89).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,237.50 ($16.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.91.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

