SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) Shares Up 2.9%

SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.34 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 139,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 251,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas with a principal focus on North Africa. The company has interest in two producing assets, including 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

