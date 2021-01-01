Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 1.2%

Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34). 55,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 394,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.31).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Luceco plc (LUCE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £411.65 million and a PE ratio of 25.60.

In other Luceco plc (LUCE.L) news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £10,000,000 ($13,065,064.02).

About Luceco plc (LUCE.L)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

