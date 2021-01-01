Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $635.00 and last traded at $635.00. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.30.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.