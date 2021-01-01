RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. RED has a market capitalization of $290,524.74 and $40,351.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last week, RED has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00448045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

