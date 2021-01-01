Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $177,127.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, HBUS and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00297091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.28 or 0.02031874 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,720,555,420 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,862,882 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

