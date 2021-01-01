Chronologic Market Capitalization Reaches $77,841.42 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $77,841.42 and $8.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00129840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00562232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00160632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00304835 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

