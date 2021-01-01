LATOKEN Price Up 14.5% This Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $47,172.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00297091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.28 or 0.02031874 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

