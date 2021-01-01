SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $274,304.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and $274,304.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00129621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00561910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00160362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303424 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00080862 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,518,282 tokens. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

