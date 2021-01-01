TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $127,575.05 and $82,388.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.