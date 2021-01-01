TaaS Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00296968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.06 or 0.02035816 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

