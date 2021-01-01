Perlin (PERL) Market Capitalization Tops $11.43 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Perlin has a market cap of $11.43 million and $734,413.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00561847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00159836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00081968 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PERLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.