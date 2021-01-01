Everex Market Capitalization Tops $6.30 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $113,681.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00296968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.06 or 0.02035816 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

