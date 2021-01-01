Wing Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Wing has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for $13.35 or 0.00045511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00562112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00160038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082733 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,320,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,275 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

