Zacks: Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.08. Funko reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNKO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 387,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a P/E ratio of -38.44, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Funko by 15.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.