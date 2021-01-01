Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.0800

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 90.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $655,220.27 and $1,315.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00562112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00160038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082733 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

