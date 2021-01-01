Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $365.39 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $24.87 or 0.00084792 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $365.39 million and $20.84 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,920,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,689,506 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

