Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZZUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

