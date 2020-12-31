MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. MINDOL has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $1.41 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $7.93 or 0.00027050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00346675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.01355493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002136 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

