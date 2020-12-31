BitcoinHD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.37 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00005638 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00563356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00160683 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00083129 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

