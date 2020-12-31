Dynamite Achieves Market Cap of $56,649.45 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $56,649.45 and $57,667.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037579 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002419 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,842 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

