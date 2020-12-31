Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $6.11 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00005863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $6.11 million and $1,919.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001298 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00087843 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,558,923 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.