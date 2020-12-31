Conceal Price Tops $0.0778 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Conceal has a market cap of $735,792.54 and approximately $23,359.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,226.62 or 0.99842149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00021638 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00347141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00526992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00139872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,238,613 coins and its circulating supply is 9,454,686 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

