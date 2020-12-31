Cryptocean 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,944.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $2,944.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00299706 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $599.79 or 0.02048969 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,025 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,927 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

