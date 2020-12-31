yOUcash (YOUC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,808.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $2,808.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.47 or 0.02039297 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

