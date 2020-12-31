Carry Achieves Market Cap of $11.51 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Carry has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $2.70 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.47 or 0.02039297 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,609,931 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.