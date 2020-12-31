Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $260,770.13 and $223,462.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,310,097 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

