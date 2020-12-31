Helium Price Hits $1.30 (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, Helium has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $83.12 million and approximately $350,431.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00293078 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,717,345 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.