HelloGold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, HelloGold has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $184,298.08 and $5.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00039588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00296044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.24 or 0.02036185 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

