Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.41 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Orchid has a market cap of $84.41 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00039588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00296044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.24 or 0.02036185 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.