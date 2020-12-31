Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Biloxi Marsh Lands stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. The company's principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 1.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 60.0 thousand barrels of oil.

