Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Viveve Medical stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 270,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $20.90.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

