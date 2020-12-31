IDEX (IDEX) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. IDEX has a total market cap of $19.48 million and $4.54 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00560447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00159564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00082942 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

